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PhysicsWallah's Q1 loss narrows to Rs 88 crore

Sat, 15 August 2026
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Education technology company PhysicsWallah's net loss narrowed in the first quarter of 2026-2027 (Q1FY27) to Rs 88.28 crore from Rs 127 crore in the same quarter last year.

Sequentially, loss increased from Rs 69.14 crore in Q4FY26.

PhysicsWallah's revenue fr­om operations stood at Rs 1,053.95 crore, up 24.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 847.09 crore in the year-ago period. The company reported an earnings before interest, ta­xes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 52 crore, with margin improving to 4.9 per cent. 

Total expenses jumped 18.29 per cent to Rs 1,247.02 crore in the quarter ended June 30, compared to Rs 1,054.2 crore a year ago. The expenses for the company stood at Rs 1,035.19 crore a quarter ago.

As of June 30, 2026, the company's treasury stood at Rs 5,601 crore, including initial public offering (IPO) proceeds. The Noida-headquartered firm went public in November last year.

Alakh Pandey, founder and CEO, PhysicsWallah, said the quarter marks an important milestone in the company’s journey towards sustainable profitability.

'We continued to expand our learner base across online, offline, K-12 and other new categories, reflecting a funnel that is getting deeper and wider. Our focus remains on scaling up this tech-led affordable online education platform while maintaining disciplined capital allocation,' Pandey said.

The impact of cancellation of the NEET-UG examination due to the paper leak controversy was evident on the business.

The company said the exam cycle was delayed this year, resulting in a temporary shift in the ti­m­i­ng of enrolments and lower NEET-UG enrolments in Q1FY27.

'Collections from online Neet batches fell 28 per cent in Q1, entirely attributable to this calendar shift. The exam and result cycle that normally drives peak activity inside Q1 was compressed and pushed roughly a month later, well outside the reporting quarter,' it said in its letter to shareholders.

The company's online revenue grew 33 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 549 crore, while the revenue from offline segment rose 14 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 490 crore.

According to the company, online K-12 and early learning continued to gain strong traction, with enrolments increasing 41 per cent Y-o-Y to 0.78 million from 0.55 million, while segment revenue grew 88 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 105 crore from Rs 56 crore.

-- Udisha Srivastav, Business Standard

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