NHRC notice to MHA over suicide of 19 CRPF jawans since Jan

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The NHRC on Friday said it has issued a notice to the Union home ministry over reports that 19 CRPF personnel allegedly died by suicide in less than five months between January and May 22.



The rights panel has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raises serious issues of violation of the right to life of the personnel working with the largest central armed police force of the country.



The National Human Rights Commission has "taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that 19 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel died by suicide in less than five months between January and May 22, 2026. According to the reported CRPF data, the force lost 59 personnel due to suicide in 2025. Reportedly, this was the highest number of suicides recorded in the last five years", it said in a statement.



Therefore, it has issued notices to the home secretary, in the Ministry of Home Affairs and the CRPF's director general, seeking a detailed report on it in two weeks, the NHRC said.



"According to the media report, carried on August 11, a total of 281 CRPF personnel died by suicide in the last five years. Of these, approximately 216 were on duty. The CRPF recorded 57 suicides in 2021, 43 in 2022, 57 in 2023, 46 in 2024 and 59 in 2025," the statement said. -- PTI