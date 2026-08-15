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Mohan Bhagwat hoists National Flag at RSS headquarters

Sat, 15 August 2026
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08:25
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Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday morning hoisted the National Flag at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur on the 80th Independence Day.

RSS volunteers and pracharaks attended the event held in the Mahal area at 8 am amid tight security.

Bhagwat is scheduled to address students and youth at a special programme organised by the Lokmat Media Group at Kasturchand Park here at 9.30 am.

Later in the day, the Sangh will hold a programme marking Independence Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Mandir in Reshimbagh and traditional route marches in various parts of Nagpur.  -- PTI

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