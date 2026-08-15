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Modi urges all to join 100-day anti-drug campaign

Sat, 15 August 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a collective effort to make India drug-free, urging families to join the 100-day nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan.

In his address to the nation on the 80th Independence Day, Modi said drug addiction has emerged as a major challenge for the country's youth, and stressed the need to tackle it.

"Drug addiction is becoming a very big challenge for the country and its youth. Making India drug-free should be a collective responsibility of all of us," he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

"For our bright future, our youth generation should be strong, our youth should be capable and should work for the country," he said.

Modi urged volunteers, NGOs, social and cultural organisations and spiritual leaders to prepare for the 100-week campaign for a drug-free India.

"I want to tell every family that you too should become a part of this campaign. Join it and come forward to fulfil the dream of a drug-free India," he said.

On August 2, the prime minister launched the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan' for the youths to stay away from substance abuse.

He launched the campaign virtually in the presence of a gathering of Gen Z, days after a student-led protest demanding reforms in the public examination system rocked Delhi.

The launch marked the beginning of a 100-week nationwide 'Jan Bhagidari' campaign, under which activities will be organised every Sunday across the country for anti-drug awareness.

The activities will include sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns, nukkad nataks, discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement programmes.

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan was launched in 2020 by the Modi government.  -- PTI

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