Modi made dishonest pitch for women's quota: Cong

12:46

The Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making a dishonest pitch for women's reservation in his Independence Day address, saying the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was unanimously passed in September 2023, but the BJP government's "double-faced hypocrisy" made sure it wouldn't come into effect from the 2024 elections.



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said the party has been consistent in its stand to implement women's reservation from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections within the current strength of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha.



"The PM made a dishonest pitch for women's reservation in his address at the Red Fort today. He should know that the Parliament unanimously passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in September 2023 - but it was the double-faced hypocrisy of the Modi Government that made sure it won't come into effect from the 2024 elections itself. The Adhiniyam was only notified hastily and silently late in the evening on April 16, 2026," he said.



"The Prime Minister should remember that women's reservation was introduced in the Constitution by the 73rd and 74th amendments passed in 1993, and that it was the vision and determination of Shri Rajiv Gandhi that made it happen," he added.



In his 13th address on 80th Independence Day, Modi appealed to all political parties to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies while lamenting that the issue has become a victim of politics for the last 40 years.



"Women today are giving able leadership in panchayats and nagar palikas and are guiding and resolving issues. Keeping this in view, we passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, but for some reason this dream has been trapped in the political arena for the last 40 years," he said.



"Under the shadow of the national flag, I appeal to all political parties: let's come forward in honour of those women and provide 33 per cent reservation to our mothers and daughters in Vidhan Sabhas and Lok Sabha and ensure their representation, so that they contribute in evolving India's policies," the prime minister added.



Modi further said political parties can claim credit for implementing the women's reservation amendment Bill, as he emphasised the need to venerate women's power.



"It is the need of the hour. I urge all political parties to come forward in implementing women's reservation and honour them," he said. -- PTI