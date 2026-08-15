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Modi announces 5 new nuclear reactors in I-Day speech

Sat, 15 August 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that India has taken a step towards becoming self-reliant in the nuclear power sector, with the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, attaining criticality this year.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Modi added that nuclear power is a significant means of ensuring energy security.

"We have set target of 200 GW nuclear energy, setting up five new nuclear reactors," Modi said.

"Energy security is today's need, and that's why we have already taken steps in this direction. We have passed the SHANTI Act in Parliament and set a target of achieving 100 GW nuclear power by 2047," he said.  -- PTI

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