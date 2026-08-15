Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Man stabs parents to death in Kerala's Idukki, arrested

Sat, 15 August 2026
Share:
20:20
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A 29-year-old man allegedly stabbed his parents to death near Idukki, the police said on Saturday.

The police arrested Ajeesh after he allegedly killed his father Antony, 59, and mother Valsamma, 55, at their residence at Ezhukumvayal around 9.30 pm on Friday.

The police said Ajeesh, who had a history of alcohol and drug use, had undergone a de-addiction programme.

After returning from the de-addiction centre, he regularly quarrelled with his parents, the police said.

On Friday night, he allegedly stabbed his parents multiple times and recorded a video of the injured couple, which he sent to a relative.

The relative informed the parish priest and neighbours, who rushed to the house and found the couple dead, police said.

After being taken into custody, Ajeesh told police that he had sent his parents to heaven after receiving a "call from God".

The police said Ajeesh did not harm his grandmother, who was also at the house.

The elderly woman, who is bedridden and has hearing and vision problems, came to know about the incident only after relatives reached the house, police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! March seeking Beant Singh assassin's release turns violent
LIVE! March seeking Beant Singh assassin's release turns violent

Modi vows to realise 'Viksit Bharat' dream by 2047
Modi vows to realise 'Viksit Bharat' dream by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 80th Independence Day address, expressed strong confidence that India will achieve developed nation status by 2047, urging citizens to embrace big dreams and unwavering resolve to realise 'Viksit...

Padikkal's maiden ton puts India in control on Day 1 vs SL
Padikkal's maiden ton puts India in control on Day 1 vs SL

Devdutt Padikkal's maiden Test century put India firmly in control on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka, with the visitors reaching 288/2 at stumps.

38 killed as 7.7-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, tsunami alert
38 killed as 7.7-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia, tsunami alert

At least 38 people were killed after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Saturday, triggering a tsunami warning that was later lifted, CBS News reported.

Jaiswal's controversial run-out vs Sri Lanka sparks debate
Jaiswal's controversial run-out vs Sri Lanka sparks debate

Yashasvi Jaiswal was unfortunately run out for 32 on Day 1 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle after a bizarre mix-up with KL Rahul and a collision with debutant bowler Keshara Nuwantha.