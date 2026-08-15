Man stabs parents to death in Kerala's Idukki, arrested

20:20

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

A 29-year-old man allegedly stabbed his parents to death near Idukki, the police said on Saturday.



The police arrested Ajeesh after he allegedly killed his father Antony, 59, and mother Valsamma, 55, at their residence at Ezhukumvayal around 9.30 pm on Friday.



The police said Ajeesh, who had a history of alcohol and drug use, had undergone a de-addiction programme.



After returning from the de-addiction centre, he regularly quarrelled with his parents, the police said.



On Friday night, he allegedly stabbed his parents multiple times and recorded a video of the injured couple, which he sent to a relative.



The relative informed the parish priest and neighbours, who rushed to the house and found the couple dead, police said.



After being taken into custody, Ajeesh told police that he had sent his parents to heaven after receiving a "call from God".



The police said Ajeesh did not harm his grandmother, who was also at the house.



The elderly woman, who is bedridden and has hearing and vision problems, came to know about the incident only after relatives reached the house, police said. -- PTI