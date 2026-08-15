Indian missions across the world mark 80th Independence Day

15:29

The Indian tricolour is making a symbolic journey across the globe from east to west on the country's 80th Independence Day, being hoisted successively at Indian missions worldwide from Fiji to San Francisco.



The initiative has been named Suryapath Tiranga, which is part of the broader Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a nationwide and global programme encouraging Indians and members of the diaspora to display the national flag as they celebrate Independence Day.



The initiative began in the small Pacific island nation of Fiji at 1.30 am IST (8 am local time), where High Commissioner Suneet Mehta hoisted the Tricolour at India House in Suva.



The flag then moved westward across Indian missions, with celebrations taking place in New Zealand, Australia, Japan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Uzbekistan, Oman, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.



The flag-hoisting subsequently moved across Asia, Africa and Europe, covering Indian missions in Ethiopia, Russia, Kenya, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Latvia, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, the UK. Spain, Morocco and Iceland.



Moving to the Americas, the Indian flag will then be hoisted at Indian missions in Brazil, Suriname, Guyana, Argentina, Trinidad & Tobago, Dominican Republic, Colombia, Canada (Ottawa and Toronto), Jamaica, the US (New York and Washington), Peru and Mexico.



The final flag of the day will be hoisted by the Indian consulate in San Francisco, where the relay is scheduled to conclude around 8:30 pm IST.



In Wellington, more than 500 members of the Indian diaspora and local friends joined the Independence Day celebrations, where High Commissioner Muanpuii Saiawi hoisted the tricolour and read the President's address to the nation. Members of the community also participated in cultural programmes and the Har Ghar Tiranga selfie campaign.



In Beijing, Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami hoisted the national flag at the Embassy of India in the presence of members of the Indian community and "friends of India", despite the rain, and read excerpts from the President's address.



In Tokyo, Indian Ambassador Naegma Mallick hoisted the Tricolour at the Embassy and read out the President's address to the nation.



"Carry the Indian Tricolour from one sunrise to the next, and inspire Indians to spread the fervour of #HarGharTiranga," the Indian embassy in Spain said in a post on X.



The initiative aims to highlight the participation of Indian missions and the global Indian community in the Independence Day celebrations and to create a sense of a shared, continuous celebration across time zones, India's Ministry of Culture said in a statement earlier.



Apart from the major diplomatic hubs covered under the relay, India's Independence Day is also being celebrated at several other embassies and consulates abroad.



In Dubai, Consul General Vishnu Vardhan Reddy unfurled the Tricolour at the Consulate General of India and highlighted the enduring India-UAE ties and the contribution of the Indian diaspora. -- PTI