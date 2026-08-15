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India rapidly progressed in past 12 yrs: PM at Red Fort

Sat, 15 August 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India has rapidly progressed in the last 12 years, with significant progress in the digital, manufacturing, infrastructure and social welfare sectors.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Modi said, "This speed of progress has been witnessed by the country for the first time since independence."

The prime minister added that in the past 12 years, defence production increased by four times, electronic manufacturing by seven times, high-tech railway coach production by 21 times, and mobile phone manufacturing by 33 times.

He highlighted that the country saw numerous achievements in the digital and innovation sector as well.

"Internet consumers increased by four times. Grant of patents went up by four times. Digital transactions increased by 100 per cent," Modi added.  -- PTI

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