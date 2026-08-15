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In 'dry' Gujarat, liquor party busted at Surat farmhouse; 22 held

Sat, 15 August 2026
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Twenty-two persons, including eight women, were arrested after police busted a liquor party at a farmhouse in Surat on Saturday, a senior police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the farmhouse, Bapuji Ni Vadi, in the Sultanabad area and found a group of men and women, aged between 25 and 30 years, allegedly consuming alcohol, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shweta Daniels told reporters.

Police seized half-filled glasses, five opened liquor bottles and beer tins from the spot. A total of nine cars and mobile phones were also seized, the official said.

The party had been organised to celebrate the birthday of one of the women, she said.

Fourteen men and eight women, residents of different areas of Surat, who were present at the farmhouse, were taken into custody, a police official said.

Gujarat is a dry state where manufacture, sale, storage and consumption of alcohol are prohibited.

A case has been registered under the Gujarat Prohibition Act, and further investigation is underway, he added. -- PTI

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