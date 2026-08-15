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Fake call centre busted in Faridabad, 7 held for duping 400-500 people

Sat, 15 August 2026
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The Faridabad police in Haryana have busted a fake call centre operating from a hotel in Delhi's Rajouri Garden and arrested seven people, including its alleged mastermind, for cheating around 400 to 500 people, officials said on Saturday.

The Faridabad police have arrested seven people, including the alleged mastermind of the racket, and recovered 14 mobile phones and 14 SIM cards from their possession, they said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nikhil, Akash, Dhruv, Sunil, Nitin and two women, police said.

A senior police officer said the accused used the proceeds of the fraud to purchase goods online, which they subsequently sold at lower prices on the black market.

The case came to light after a resident of Sikri approached the NIT Cyber Police Station and reported that he had received a call from an unknown number on July 27.

The caller claimed to represent a credit card service and lured the complainant with an offer to increase his credit card limit, before asking him to share an OTP. After the complainant disclosed the OTP, Rs 65,040 was deducted from his account, police said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the NIT Cyber Police Station under relevant sections and an investigation was launched.

During the investigation, the cyber police team tracked down the accused and arrested them. Their interrogation revealed that they were operating the fake call centre from a hotel in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, police said.

A police spokesperson said Dhruv was the alleged mastermind of the operation, while Nitin supplied the data, mobile phones and SIM cards used by the gang. -- PTI

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