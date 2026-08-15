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Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 earns Rs 23.4 crore at box office

Sat, 15 August 2026
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Actor Emraan Hashmi's film Awarapan 2 has earned over Rs 20 crore on the opening day at the domestic box office.

The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is a sequel to the 2007 cult film Awarapan, which featured the actor in the role of Shivam.

Besides Hashmi, Awarapan 2 features Disha Patani as Zara and Shabana Azmi in the role of Nafisa Nawaz, among others.

Awarapan 2, which released on Friday, has earned Rs 23.4 crore nett at the domestic box office, according to a press release.

The film is presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. It revolves around retired Shivam, who is pulled back into the violent Bangkok underworld to rescue trafficked children.

Actors Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky and Aniruddh Rawal round off the cast of the film

The original Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, had gained cult status over the years, particularly for its soundtrack, which featured tracks such as Toh Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta.  -- PTI

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