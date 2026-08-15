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Dream big, govt will provide resources: PM assures youth

Sat, 15 August 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exhorted India's youth to dream big, assuring them of resources and support, as he highlighted the growth of India's startup ecosystem and the government's Rs 1 lakh crore Innovation Fund to support ideas and capabilities.

Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, Modi placed young Indians at the centre of the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation, saying they would not only play a major role in achieving the goal but would also be its biggest beneficiaries.

Modi said more than 2.5 lakh registered startups have been created under the Startup India campaign, with young entrepreneurs not only creating work for themselves but also providing employment to others.

"Today, through the Startup India campaign, more than 2.5 lakh registered startups have been created across the country. The youth of the country are not only working themselves, but are also providing employment to many others," the PM said.

Pointing to the government's Rs 1 lakh crore Innovation Fund, Modi urged young Indians to come forward with their ideas.

"A Rs 1 lakh crore Innovation Fund has been announced by the Government of India. I want to tell the youth of the country: bring your dreams, we will ensure there is no shortage of resources," he said, adding that the fund is aimed at empowering minds and capabilities.

Modi also highlighted key enablers that he said had expanded opportunities for the youth, including Digital India, affordable data, and Skill India.

"If there is affordable data anywhere in the world, it is on the soil of India. And this has given new strength to the youth of the country," Modi said. -- PTI

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