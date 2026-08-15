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'Dimagi Naxals' looking to create unrest: Modi

Sat, 15 August 2026
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Maoist extremism is breathing its last in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, as he called for 'identifying and isolating' the 'dimagi Naxals'.

Addressing the nation on the 80th Independence Day, the prime minister said Naxalism and Maoism destroyed the future of several youths.

"For four decades, huge areas and people were in their clutches under the fear of guns.

Over 3,500 security personnel died protecting people; the number is higher than those who die in war," he said.

"When we came to power in 2014, we swore to rid the country of Naxals. I am happy Maoist violence is taking its last breath," he said, adding that several areas have become free of Naxalites and are becoming developed.

Modi added, "For years, those with Naxal mentality had their place in the power corridors. They were in government committees as advisors. Maoist thinking impacted policies.

"We have succeeded in getting rid of armed Naxals in the jungles, but 'dimagi Naxals' (intellectual Naxals) are looking for opportunities to create violence, unrest. They want to drag the society on the wrong path," he said.

"These 'dimagi Naxals' have to be identified and isolated, and connect the youth with the mainstream," he added.  -- PTI

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