Court frames charges against accused in Saif Ali Khan stabbing case

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Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam/File image

A court in Mumbai on Friday framed charges against a Bangladeshi national, held for stabbing actor Saif Ali Khan at his residence in January last year.



Additional sessions judge G P Deshmukh framed charges against the accused Mohammad Shariful Islam (30) after he pleaded not guilty.



He will now face trial under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for robbery accompanied by the use of a deadly weapon to cause grievous hurt, house trespass as well as relevant sections of Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India) Rules.



Khan was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by the intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16 last year.



After the attack, the 54-year-old actor underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital and was discharged after five days.



Islam was arrested by the police two days after the alleged incident. -- PTI