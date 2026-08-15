Attack on Badal part of well-planned political conspiracy: Harsimrat Kaur

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SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal/ANI Video Grab

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Saturday termed the attack on her husband and party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal a "well-planned political conspiracy" and said whoever was behind it could not be called a Sikh.



Badal sustained injuries to his right hand in a 'kirpan' (ceremonial dagger) attack by a member of the Nihang order inside a gurdwara on the outskirts of Maharashtra's Nanded town on Thursday. The attacker was later arrested.



Addressing a conference organised in memory of Karnail Singh Isru of the Goa Liberation Movement at Isru village in Punjab's Khanna, the former Union minister turned emotional while recounting the attack on her husband.



"I am sorry, I am very emotional today. Because the last 48 hours have been very difficult for me and my family. I was not supposed to be here today; Sukhbir ji had to be here. But see what they did to him," Kaur said. -- PTI