WPI inflation eases to 9.78% in July

16:11

Wholesale price inflation softened month-on-month for the first time in nine months to 9.78 per cent in July on easing in fuel and food prices.



Wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation was 9.87 per cent in June.



This is the first time since October 2025 that WPI inflation has fallen month-on-month. The softening in July numbers is mainly on account of lower inflation in fuel & power even as inflation in primary articles and manufactured products accelerated.



"Across groups, mineral oils (containing petroleum products), food articles, manufacture of basic metals, non-food articles, manufacture of food products, and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products have been major drivers of WPI inflation in July 2026," the commerce and industry ministry said while releasing the monthly Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data on Friday.



Wholesale inflation in fuel and power dropped to 20.05 per cent in July, as against 27.41 per cent in June. -- PTI