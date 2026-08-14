Woman murders ex-husband with tawa after argument in Lucknow

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Singh has been detained and is being questioned, the police said, adding that a case will be registered after receiving a complaint from the deceased's family. -- PTI

A 30-year-old woman allegedly killed her former husband with a tawa, a griddle, after an argument when he visited her house in the Jankipuram area, the police said on Friday.The police said the incident occurred on Thursday after Soni, a resident of the Ashiyana locality, visited his ex-wife Tapasya Singh's house in Kaushalya Garden, Jankipuram.An argument broke out between the two over an issue, during which Singh allegedly struck Soni on the head with a tawa, causing serious injuries, police said.The police said they are investigating the incident and collecting evidence.Soni was taken to a trauma centre in Jankipuram for treatment and was later referred to King George's Medical University (KGMU) for advanced treatment, where he died, they said.The police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.