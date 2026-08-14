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UP: HC dismiss PIL challenging closure of chicken shops on kanwar yatra route

Fri, 14 August 2026
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The Allahabad high court on Friday dismissed a PIL challenging a direction by authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district asking chicken sellers not to open shops on the Kanwar yatra route during the Sawan month.

A bench of Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra dismissed the petition saying the petitioner is an advocate and the PIL was filed merely to gain publicity.

In his petition, Nasir Farooq alleged that those chicken shops in Amroha which do not fall on the Kanwar yatra route have also been closed by the police and because of this, the sellers are facing problems.

It was further alleged that in the notice by district authorities (undated), only four Mondays were mentioned for closure of meat shops but the police are preventing the sellers on other days also.

The petitioner prayed that shops located away from the routes taken by the kanwariyas be permitted to operate. -- PTI

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