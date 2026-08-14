Tremors recorded in two talukas of Maha's Nashik district

23:57

Tremors ranging from 3.2 to 3.5 magnitude were recorded in parts of north Maharashtra's Nashik district on Friday, officials said.



As per preliminary reports, there was no loss of life or property.



Tremors of 3.2 magnitude were felt at 4.52 pm in Gonde, Borvat, Devgaon and Bhaygaon in Peth taluka. Before that, a 3.4 magnitude tremor was felt at 5.32 am and a 3.5 magnitude tremor was felt at 12.05 am in Surgana and Peth talukas, respectively.



People should not panic and believe any rumours but take safety precautions, the district administration said.



Tremors had been recorded in Nashik district on July 25, 26, 27, 28, August 6, 8 and 10 too. -- PTI