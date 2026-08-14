Second accused in RG Kar victim's 'hurried cremation' held

14:53

There were massive protests in Bengal after the horrific rape and murder

Another person has been arrested in connection with the alleged conspiracy over the "hurried cremation" of the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder victim, police said on Friday.



The accused, identified as the victim's neighbour Sanjeev Mukherjee, was arrested from a house in Chinar Park area of Kolkata late on Thursday, a police officer said, adding he was at large.



His arrest came hours after former Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Ghosh was apprehended in Odisha on Thursday afternoon.



Mukherjee is expected to be produced before the Barrackpore court in North 24 Parganas district later in the day.



Another accused, Somnath Dey, a Trinamool Congress councillor of Panihati Municipality, remains untraced, the officer said.



Addressing a programme marking the second anniversary of the incident earlier this month, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said all those wanted for destroying evidence by hurriedly cremating the body will be arrested.



The doctor of the hospital was raped and murdered inside the medical establishment in August 2024, sparking massive protests across the state and the nation. PTI