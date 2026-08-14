Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

SC's big relief for Vijay govt on jobs for Karur victims

Fri, 14 August 2026
Share:
11:36
image
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order of the Madras High Court which quashed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's order providing government jobs to relatives of people who died in a stampede at Karur last year.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran issued notice to the Tamil Nadu chief secretary and others.

"Who are you to question the policy of the government? Suppose the sole member died in the tragedy, shouldn't the government give some employment to son or daughter? the bench told the PIL petitioner who had challenged state government order.

In a setback to the TVK government, the Madras High Court on July 27 had quashed Vijay's order providing government jobs to relatives of people who died in a stampede at Karur last year, observing that it will open floodgates of similar demands.

A division bench comprising Justices CV Karthikeyan and R Sakthivel of the high court had held that it was not appropriate to overlook the needs of many who are waiting to get compassionate appointments in government departments. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC's big relief for Vijay govt on jobs for Karur victims
LIVE! SC's big relief for Vijay govt on jobs for Karur victims

'Between me and students': CJI slams Bar Council order
'Between me and students': CJI slams Bar Council order

The Supreme Court criticised the Bar Council of India's circular that initially barred the enrolment of 2026 NALSAR University of Law graduates as advocates, asserting students' right to protest. The BCI later withdrew and modified its...

I-Day: 1,057 personnel awarded Gallantry, Service Medals
I-Day: 1,057 personnel awarded Gallantry, Service Medals

The Centre has announced the awarding of 1057 Gallantry and Service Medals to personnel from Police, Fire Service, Home Guard & Civil Defence, and Correctional Services on Independence Day, recognising their exceptional bravery and...

LIVEBLOG: Batwara 1947 First Day First Show
LIVEBLOG: Batwara 1947 First Day First Show

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta back on the screen with Batwara 1947, and we are heading into the first day, first show! Stay tuned for first impressions, live reactions, audience reactions, and all the theatre buzz as it unfolds.

Sukhbir Badal undergoes 90-min surgery after kirpan attack
Sukhbir Badal undergoes 90-min surgery after kirpan attack

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal underwent a 90-minute surgery for a 'kirpan' attack injury sustained inside a gurdwara in Nanded and is now stable, with doctors repairing a tendon and ulnar artery nerve.