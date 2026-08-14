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Scar of Partition is a gift from Congress: Amit Shah

Fri, 14 August 2026
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said August 14 stands witness to one of the most brutal chapters in history and the scar of the country's partition, "which is a gift from the Congress", will never be forgotten by history.

In a message posted on microblogging site X, Shah said August 14, 1947 stands witness to one of the most brutal chapters in history, in which millions of people had to lose their lives enduring inhuman suffering, and tens of millions were forced to abandon their homes, property, and loved ones and become displaced.

"This scar of the country's partition, which is a gift from the Congress, will never be forgotten by history. I pay my respectful homage to all those who lost their lives in this catastrophe and to those who struggled against the atrocities," he said.

Shah said through Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, the Modi government is reaching the memories of this tragedy to the youth, so that the forces seeking to divide the country again can never succeed and 'One India, Excellent India' becomes our supreme goal. PTI

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