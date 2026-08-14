SC quashes FIRs against comedian Samay Raina, 4 others

16:42

The Supreme Court on Friday quashed all FIRs against comedian Samay Raina and four others over the controversial and insensitive remarks concerning persons with disabilities made on his show 'India's Got Latent'.



A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of their compliance with its earlier directions, including conducting awareness programmes and contributing towards initiatives for persons with disabilities.



Apart from Raina, the other four against whom the FIRs were quashed are Vipul Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar, also known as Sonali Aditya Desai, and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar.



"Matter qua respondents 6-10 is closed. Criminal proceedings against respondents 6-10 are hereby quashed. All other related proceedings are set aside," the order stated.



The apex court appreciated the efforts undertaken by them to engage with persons with disabilities and conduct programmes aimed at raising awareness and funds for them. -- ANI