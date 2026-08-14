Saudi Crown Prince, US CENTCOM chief meet in Jeddah

11:24

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Admiral Brad Cooper, in Jeddah to discuss bilateral defence ties and ongoing initiatives to de-escalate tensions across West Asia.



Reaffirming the strategic security partnership between Riyadh and Washington, Saudi Arabia's Embassy in the US outlined the key agenda items covered during the high-level talks.



"His Royal Highness #Crown_Prince meets with the Commander of the U.S. Central Command, and they discuss a number of topics related to cooperation between the Kingdom and the United States in defense fields, in addition to developments in the regional situation, and the efforts being made to de-escalate and enhance security and stability in the region," the Embassy wrote in a post on X. -- ANI