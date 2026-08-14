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Rupee gains 3 paise to 95.42 against US dollar

Fri, 14 August 2026
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The rupee appreciated 3 paise to close at 95.42 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, due to weakness in the greenback against major rivals overseas.

According to forex traders, the rupee stayed under pressure due to foreign fund outflows and rising crude oil prices amid geopolitical uncertainties.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.39 and moved in a tight range of 95.38 to 95.44 against the American currency before ending the session at 95.42 (provisional), up 3 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee closed 12 paise lower at 95.45 against the US dollar. -- PTI

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