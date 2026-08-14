Reliance, Rolls-Royce to build India's fighter jet engine

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Reliance Industries and Rolls-Royce on Friday said they intend to jointly develop a sovereign combat engine for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, marking a bid by India's largest private-sector company and Britain's storied aero-engine maker to build indigenous fighter-jet propulsion capability in the country.



The two companies, in a joint statement, said they would explore forming a dedicated Aerospace Gas Turbine Complex in India, envisioned as a centre of excellence for power and propulsion technology, covering design, development, manufacturing, testing, production and through-life support of combat engines.



The proposed partnership would combine Britain's storied aero-engine maker's technology and expertise with Reliance's technology, manufacturing and execution capabilities to develop the AMCA engine in India.



The announcement frames the tie-up as advancing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's push for the country's defence sector to produce an indigenous engine to power its fighter jet programme, part of the broader "Atmanirbhar Bharat", or self-reliant India, initiative.



"India's strategic autonomy requires sovereign capability in critical technologies," Anant Ambani, executive director of Reliance Industries, said in the statement. -- PTI