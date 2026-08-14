Reason for attack on Badal not found despite questioning

09:12

Even after hours of interrogation by multiple agencies, the police could not ascertain a concrete reason for the attack on Punjab's former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, allegedly carried out by a member of the Nihang order, an official said on Friday.



Shiromani Akali Dal chief Badal, who has a 'Z+' security cover, was injured in a 'kirpan' (ceremonial dagger) attack by Jaspal Singh, around 60-62 years old, inside a gurdwara on the outskirts of Maharashtra's Nanded town on Thursday.



Badal was rushed to a private hospital in the city, where he is currently undergoing treatment.



Police said Jaspal Singh, who holds commerce and law degrees and hails from Pune, was taken to Nanded police headquarters for questioning.



"Despite long hours of interrogation, the police are yet to find a concrete reason for the attack. So far, we have not found any criminal links or any such connections involving the accused in this case," the official told PTI over the phone.



The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) have also joined the local police in the investigation, the official told PTI.



"We are interrogating the accused, and it will go on for a long time. The former Punjab deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal is fine and will be discharged soon," he added.



Officials said a case has been registered against Singh at the Mudkhed police station of Nanded under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 109 (1), which concerns attempt to murder; 118 (1), voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means; and 121 (2) for voluntarily causing grievous hurt to a public servant to deter them from performing their duty.



Jaspal Singh was working as a sewadar or volunteer at the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat for the past two years, police said. He was staying alone in Nanded.



Police officer Santosh Kendre, who was part of the special protection unit, was injured while protecting him. Badal was going down a flight of stairs when he was attacked. -- PTI