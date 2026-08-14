PM, Shah must respond on reports of Chinese aggression in Arunachal

13:01

The Congress on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah must tell the nation whether China has stopped Indian troops from patrolling in certain areas of Arunachal Pradesh.



Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said India firmly stands behind its soldiers and is united against any Chinese aggression, but the Modi government must respond to the reports.



"After Galwan, now Arunachal Pradesh? Disturbing reports suggest that China is attempting to push further into areas in Arunachal Pradesh, an inalienable part of our nation. This demands immediate answers from the Modi Government," Kharge said on X.



There has been no immediate reaction from the government on the claims and no official word on any such development in Arunachal Pradesh.



"Let us not forget that after 20 of our brave soldiers made the supreme sacrifice in Galwan in 2020, none less than PM Modi gave China a 'CLEAN CHIT', emboldening their transgressions! That record inspires no confidence," the Congress chief said, citing the violent clashes between India-China troops in 2020 in Galwan. -- PTI