Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Odisha: Talcher-Puri MEMU derails near Puri station, none hurt

Fri, 14 August 2026
Share:
17:08
image
The Talcher-Puri MEMU passenger train derailed near Puri railway station on Friday afternoon, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

One wheel of the front trolley of Talcher-Puri MEMU (train no. 68413) derailed at 1.22 pm while entering platform number 3 at Puri railway station, the statement said.

All passengers were safely deboarded, and the train was rerailed at 3.32 pm, it said.

No injuries were reported and there was no impact on other train movements, railways officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cockroach row: CJI says remarks misused with malice
LIVE! Cockroach row: CJI says remarks misused with malice

'Won't let...: Sukhbir Badal's 1st reaction on kirpan attack
'Won't let...: Sukhbir Badal's 1st reaction on kirpan attack

Former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, injured in a 'kirpan' attack at a Nanded gurdwara, has vowed to prevent 'forces' from disturbing peace in Punjab and the country, asserting his party, the Shiromani Akali Dal...

Don't mistake our tolerance for weakness: NSA Doval
Don't mistake our tolerance for weakness: NSA Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has stated that India's generosity and tolerance should not be perceived as weakness, emphasising the nation's capability to take risks and retaliate forcefully. Speaking in the upcoming Discovery...

'Hydraulic failure, altitude drop': Airbus on AI Phuket flight
'Hydraulic failure, altitude drop': Airbus on AI Phuket flight

An initial analysis reveals that an Air India Airbus A320 flying from Phuket to Delhi experienced multiple hydraulic system failures, leading to a four-second loss of flight controls and a sudden 300-foot altitude drop, injuring 24...

RG Kar case: 'Chor, chor' chants as mob attacks Nirmal Ghosh
RG Kar case: 'Chor, chor' chants as mob attacks Nirmal Ghosh

Former TMC MLA Nirmal Ghosh was assaulted by a mob in West Bengal after his arrest in connection with the alleged "hurried cremation" of an RG Kar hospital doctor. Ghosh, along with another accused, Sanjib Mukherjee, faced public anger...