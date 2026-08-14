Odisha: Talcher-Puri MEMU derails near Puri station, none hurt

17:08

The Talcher-Puri MEMU passenger train derailed near Puri railway station on Friday afternoon, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said in a statement.



However, no injuries were reported in the incident.



One wheel of the front trolley of Talcher-Puri MEMU (train no. 68413) derailed at 1.22 pm while entering platform number 3 at Puri railway station, the statement said.



All passengers were safely deboarded, and the train was rerailed at 3.32 pm, it said.



No injuries were reported and there was no impact on other train movements, railways officials said. -- PTI