No one above law in UP, whether kin of politicians or bureaucrats: CM

22:52

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said no one could claim immunity from law on account of being related to a politician or bureaucrat, as he asserted that anyone committing an offence would have to face the consequences.



Addressing the launch of the Uttar Pradesh Police song "Khaki Ka Sitara" here on the eve of Independence Day, Adityanath said, "No one can say, whether he is the son of a politician or the son of an officer, that he will not face the consequences if he commits such an audacious act."



The CM said the police must maintain a balance between courage in dealing with criminals and sensitivity towards ordinary citizens.



"Where there is valour, there will also be sensitivity. But where there is no valour, where there is cowardice, there is looting, insecurity and anarchy. Terrorism and Naxalism are also manifestations of the same cowardice because one who cannot fight from the front, attacks from behind," he said.



Adityanath said the police had been repeatedly told over the past nine years to remain sensitive towards ordinary citizens, women, girls and the youth, while maintaining a "zero-tolerance policy" towards crime and criminals. -- PTI