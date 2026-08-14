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Nadda hospitalised, undergoes coronary angiography

Fri, 14 August 2026
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Union Health Minister J P Nadda was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after he experienced uneasiness, the hospital said on Friday.

Nadda underwent a coronary angiography after being admitted on Thursday. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the cardiology department, it said.

"Union Health Minister JP Nadda was evaluated for uneasiness with tests, including a coronary angiography on the evening of August 13, 2026. He is currently stable and admitted for observation in the Dept of Cardiology, AIIMS," the hospital said in a statement. PTI

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