Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai may face water cut, major leak in underground pipeline

Fri, 14 August 2026
Share:
09:22
Representational image
Representational image
A major leak has been detected in the Mumbai-III water pipeline, which has a diameter of 3000 mm, located along the Eastern Express Highway in the Teen Hath Naka area of Thane.

This pipeline is underground and encased in a protective covering. Since the pipeline is buried at a depth of approximately 3 to 4 meters, municipal authorities noted that accessing and fixing the leak poses a significant technical challenge.

Upon receiving information about the leak, Mumbai Municipal Corporation personnel immediately initiated repair operations on an emergency basis. Work has commenced to locate the source of the leak and access the pipeline in order to carry out the necessary repairs.

As this is a critical water pipeline with a 3000 mm diameter, the leak is likely to affect water supply in the Mumbai region. Relevant municipal officials and staff are on-site working to bring the situation under control, and efforts are being made to complete the repairs as quickly as possible.

Given that the pipeline is buried deep underground and encased, the repair process may take some time. The municipal administration is prioritising the complete stoppage of the leak and the safe restoration of the water pipeline. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 7 dead in Chamoli tunnel disaster; search on for 3 missing
LIVE! 7 dead in Chamoli tunnel disaster; search on for 3 missing

India secures return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya
India secures return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully secured the return of fugitive drug kingpin Virender Singh Basoya from the UAE, highlighting the government's zero-tolerance policy against...

Police yet to find motive behind Sukhbir Badal's attack
Police yet to find motive behind Sukhbir Badal's attack

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Badal, who has a 'Z+' security cover, was injured in a 'kirpan' (ceremonial dagger) attack by Jaspal Singh, around 60-62 years old, inside a gurdwara on the outskirts of Maharashtra's Nanded town on Thursday.

LIVEBLOG: Batwara 1947 First Day First Show
LIVEBLOG: Batwara 1947 First Day First Show

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta back on the screen with Batwara 1947, and we are heading into the first day, first show! Stay tuned for first impressions, live reactions, audience reactions, and all the theatre buzz as it unfolds.

'The Next Chairman Does Not Need To Build Tata'
'The Next Chairman Does Not Need To Build Tata'

'... that work is done. The task is to reallocate what has been built, with the courage of a founder and the discipline of an owner.'