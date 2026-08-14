Mizoram students' body opposes singing of full 'Vande Mataram' in schools

23:25

Mizoram's influential students' organisation, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), on Friday opposed any move to make the singing or playing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' compulsory in educational institutions in the state.



MZP general secretary Lalhmingsanga Chhangte said the organisation's meeting on Friday unanimously resolved to maintain its existing stand on the issue.



Chhangte said the MZP believed educational institutions should focus on academic development and should not become venues for enforcing practices that students may perceive as having religious or political overtones.



The meeting also resolved that the organisation would continue taking steps to ensure that students in educational institutions across Mizoram were not compelled to sing or listen to 'Vande Mataram', he said.



According to the MZP, the full version of the song contains stanzas that portray the motherland as Hindu deities and use imagery associated with deity worship. -- PTI