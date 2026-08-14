Maha suspends licences of outlets run by Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart

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The FDA said it took suspension action where it found serious non-compliance. -- PTI

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has suspended the licences of 14 food business establishments linked to online platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart after a state-wide inspection drive found safety and hygiene violations, officials said on Friday.The FDA inspected 86 establishments in different parts of Maharashtra selling and delivering food through online platforms on August 13. It issued 60 improvement notices and ordered the temporary stoppage of business operations at one facility. No licence was cancelled during the drive, said the state government regulator.Of the 14 suspended licences, five belonged to Blinkit establishments, five to Zepto, two to Instamart, one to Bhagwati Stores and one to Swinsta Ent Pvt Ltd, the FDA said.The inspections covered storage, temperature control, cleanliness, pest control, personal hygiene of food handlers, compliance with FIFO/FEFO (First In, First Out/First Expired, First Out) practices, food safety records and display of licences.