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Kerala minister orders probe into overcharging at BEVCO liquor outlet

Fri, 14 August 2026
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19:12
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Kerala excise minister M Liju on Friday ordered a probe into allegations of overcharging customers for liquor at a BEVCO outlet in Kollam district.

The probe was ordered following news reports, including videos purportedly showing an employee of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) outlet in Karunagappally asking for more money while billing liquor.

In a Facebook post, Liju said the internal audit wing of BEVCO would investigate the allegations of overcharging customers at the outlet.

Liju said he had taken note of the complaint, along with visuals and news reports regarding the alleged overcharging, and directed the BEVCO CMD to conduct an immediate inquiry and take action.

He said action would be taken immediately upon receiving the report containing the inquiry's findings.

The minister reiterated that the government follows a "zero tolerance" policy towards corruption and said no action contrary to this policy would be accepted. -- PTI

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