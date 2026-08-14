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JNU prof speech at Delhi school cancelled after VHP protest

Fri, 14 August 2026
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JNU professor Emerita Zoya Hasan/File image
JNU professor Emerita Zoya Hasan/File image
JNU professor Emerita Zoya Hasan's planned Independence Day speech at a private school in Lodhi Estate in New Delhi was cancelled on Friday, allegedly after a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) protest outside the school.

Hasan said that the school principal had sent her an invitation to deliver a speech at the Independence Day celebrations, which she had accepted. 

However, the same was cancelled later citing security concerns, she said.

She said she had suggested "Why Pluralism Matters" as the topic of her address to the students.

The school, however, said the event was not cancelled but instead they invited another guest.

Hasan's speech was cancelled keeping in mind security concerns related to the speaker, the school said.

According to Hasan, there had been two or three email exchanges regarding the programme, and she was informed that a school teacher would come to pick her up at 9.30 am. -- PTI

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