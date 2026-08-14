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Iran president to come to Delhi for BRICS Summit

Fri, 14 August 2026
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will travel to New Delhi to attend the upcoming BRICS Summit, Iranian sources said on Friday.

Pezeshkian's participation in the summit is scheduled to be held in the national capital in September.

The visit assumes significance as India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 chairship. The summit will be held under India's theme of "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". India assumed the BRICS chairship from Brazil at the beginning of 2026.

In October 2024, Pezeshkian met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, where the two leaders discussed bilateral and regional issues.

Iran became a full member of BRICS in 2024, along with Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. Indonesia joined the grouping in 2025, taking the total number of full members to 11.

Earlier in June, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in India to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting. -- ANI

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