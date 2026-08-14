Indus Treaty should remain suspended: Omar Abdullah

17:52

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday called for the continued suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, saying people of the region have suffered from restrictions on the utilisation of their water resources under the agreement.



He took potshots at Pakistan over its stance on the Indus Waters Treaty, saying that Islamabad claims to be "great sympathizer of the Kashmiris, but when it comes to the issue of water, that sympathy vanishes".



"Our lifeblood has been drained; these are our rivers, and we had the primary right to them. Pakistan claims to be a great sympathizer of the Kashmiris, but when it comes to the issue of water, that sympathy vanishes. Where was this sympathy when we were stripped of the right to utilize our own rivers? We have been bearing the brunt of this Indus Waters Treaty ever since," he told reporters. -- ANI