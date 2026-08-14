If only Modi had been PM in 1947: Yogi on Partition

15:12

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday blamed the Congress for Partition and asserted that had Narendra Modi been the prime minister of India then, there would have been no damage to the nation.



He also said that if a person like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were the prime minister at that time, nobody would have been able to disintegrate India.



Speaking at a function in Lucknow to mark the horrors of the 1947 Partition, Adityanath held the Congress "truly responsible for the Partition" and subsequent massacre.



"Had Narendra Modi been the prime minister of India at the time of Independence, nobody would have been able to damage India in the slightest," he said.



"If a person like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel were the prime minister at that time, nobody would have been able to disintegrate India ... The country had to pay a heavy price for the cowardice of these Congress members -- a character you all witnessed during the CAA protests," he added.



The BJP leader also alleged that in 1947, Pakistan got the share of land which it never even asked for.



Sindh was a Hindu-dominated and Sindhi-dominated area, which was forcibly handed over to Pakistan; similarly, Punjabi-dominated Punjab was handed over, he claimed.



"Bengal was Bengali-dominated. All Hindu villages were forcibly given to Bangladesh. This shameful act was committed by the Congress, which was extra-restless for power, and on whom the country had reposed its trust. It repaid that trust with betrayal," Adityanath said. -- PTI