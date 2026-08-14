I was attacked to disturb harmony in Punjab: Badal

14:35

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday alleged that forces opposed to peace were targeting him and his party with the aim of disturbing communal and religious harmony in Punjab and the country.



Badal was attacked by a member of the Nihang order inside the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat on the outskirts of Nanded city on Thursday. Following the attack, he underwent a surgery at a local hospital.



Talking to reporters after being discharged from the hospital, Badal said his party, SAD, would not allow any attempt to disturb peace in Punjab.



"A lot of forces do not want peace in Punjab and this country. They feel the Shiromani Akali Dal is a hindrance to their mission," he said.



Referring to his father and former Punjab chief minister late Parkash Singh Badal, he said his family had never compromised with such forces.



He noted that attempts had been made to target him at two of Sikhism's holiest shrines -- the Golden Temple and a gurdwara.



Despite the attacks, he would continue to stand firm against any attempt to create unrest, he said.



"Both times they attacked me at the holiest places - first at the Golden Temple and the second time at a gurdwara," he said. -- PTI