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Here's the best time to have dinner

Fri, 14 August 2026
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It's not only what you eat that matters - your body clock plays an important role in how you metabolise food.

"Have breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and have dinner like a pauper," my Spanish friend and colleague Javier Hirschfeld told me when I asked about typical Spanish eating habits. It's a saying that has been drilled into him from an early age.

In Spain, it's common for lunch to be your biggest meal of the day while evening meals tend to consist of light bites. "Some people skip dinner altogether or have a piece of fruit and yoghurt," he says. 

Read more here. 

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