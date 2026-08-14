Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

HC relief for former TISS student in pro-Khalid slogan case

Fri, 14 August 2026
Share:
21:49
image
The Bombay high court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to a former Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) student in a case where he and others are accused of shouting inflammatory slogans supporting jailed activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.

Kamakhya Prasad Das had moved the high court after the sessions court refused to grant him anticipatory or pre-arrest bail.

Justice Prafulla S Khubalkar continued the interim protection granted by the sessions court till August 31, the next date of hearing, and asked him to join the probe on August 19 and 24.

It is alleged that Das and a few other students commemorated the first death anniversary of late Delhi University professor G N Saibaba on TISS campus without permission in October 2025, and slogans in support of Khalid and Imam -- arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter -- were raised at the event.

A case was registered against Das, Abhirup Paul and others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections relating to unlawful assembly and obstruction of authority, along with charges under the Maharashtra Police Act for violating prohibitory orders and police directions. 

Paul was later arrested, and he is currently in judicial custody. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! JNU prof speech at Delhi school cancelled after VHP protest
LIVE! JNU prof speech at Delhi school cancelled after VHP protest

Reliance, Rolls-Royce to build India's fighter jet engine
Reliance, Rolls-Royce to build India's fighter jet engine

Reliance Industries and Rolls-Royce on Friday said they intend to jointly develop a sovereign combat engine for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, marking a bid by India's largest private-sector company and Britain's...

'What have I done?': Jinnah's words on Partition horror
'What have I done?': Jinnah's words on Partition horror

Journalist Kuldip Nayar's autobiography recounts Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah's despairing remark, "What have I done?", after witnessing the mass displacement during the 1947 Partition. The article also details Nayar's own grim...

Prez Murmu promises secure, fair exams in I-Day eve address
Prez Murmu promises secure, fair exams in I-Day eve address

Underlining that students are the "architects of India's future," President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the government is taking comprehensive steps to reform public examinations to completely curb paper leaks and unfair means, making...

Why India Got Freedom At The Stroke of Midnight
Why India Got Freedom At The Stroke of Midnight

August 15 was the date of India's Independence, so why did transfer of power happen at the stroke of midnight August 14-15?