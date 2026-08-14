HC relief for former TISS student in pro-Khalid slogan case

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Paul was later arrested, and he is currently in judicial custody. -- PTI

The Bombay high court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to a former Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) student in a case where he and others are accused of shouting inflammatory slogans supporting jailed activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.Kamakhya Prasad Das had moved the high court after the sessions court refused to grant him anticipatory or pre-arrest bail.Justice Prafulla S Khubalkar continued the interim protection granted by the sessions court till August 31, the next date of hearing, and asked him to join the probe on August 19 and 24.It is alleged that Das and a few other students commemorated the first death anniversary of late Delhi University professor G N Saibaba on TISS campus without permission in October 2025, and slogans in support of Khalid and Imam -- arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy matter -- were raised at the event.A case was registered against Das, Abhirup Paul and others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections relating to unlawful assembly and obstruction of authority, along with charges under the Maharashtra Police Act for violating prohibitory orders and police directions.