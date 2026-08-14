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Five arrested in UP's Sambhal for running child kidnapping racket

Fri, 14 August 2026
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Five people, including a nurse working at an IVF clinic in Delhi, have been arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping young children from crowded places and selling them to prospective buyers on demand, the police said.

Superintendent of police Krishna Kumar said the Asmoli police busted the gang and recovered two children who had allegedly been kidnapped from a local fair.

Three accused remain absconding, and a search for the is on, police said.

According to the police, four-year-old Ubes went missing from a fair in Obari village on August 5. On August 9, another child, Suleman, was reported missing from the same fair.

Police examined CCTV footage from the area and the route towards Moradabad and traced a vehicle allegedly used to transport the children towards Delhi.

After the accused realised that police were tracking them, they allegedly abandoned one of the children at Obari village, the SP said.

Two alleged kidnappers, Farid and Faisal, were subsequently arrested and their interrogation led police to the wider network, he said.

The arrested accused were identified as Farid, Faisal, Shamsad, Komal, Vandana Jain and Guddi. Three other accused -- Salman, Sultan and Sajia -- are absconding, police said.

Komal, who allegedly worked as a nurse at an IVF clinic in Delhi, is suspected of identifying couples in high-profile residential societies seeking children, the police said. -- PTI

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