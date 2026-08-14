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Delhi security stepped up ahead of 80th Independence Day celebrations

Fri, 14 August 2026
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Security has been heightened across the national capital ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, with police and security agencies intensifying surveillance and checks at key locations.

Police personnel have been deployed at strategic points, while additional checking is being carried out at entry and exit routes. Security teams are also keeping a close watch on public places and areas that are expected to witness increased movement ahead of August 15.

The security measures come ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the capital, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation from the Red Fort on August 15. -- ANI

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