Chamoli tunnel disaster: CM Dhami takes stock

10:21

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Pipalkoti in Chamoli on Thursday amid extremely adverse weather conditions to take stock of the ongoing relief and rescue operation for workers trapped inside a tunnel following an accident.



The Chief Minister's helicopter landed at Pipalkoti under challenging weather conditions as rain and poor conditions in the area continued to pose difficulties for rescue teams working at the disaster-affected site.



Soon after reaching the area, Dhami began an on-site inspection of the rescue operation being carried out to safely evacuate the workers trapped inside the tunnel. The Chief Minister is reviewing the arrangements at the site and taking updates from officials and personnel involved in the operation.



Following the accident, multiple agencies have been mobilised to carry out relief and rescue operations at the tunnel site. Teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and the local administration have been working at the site as part of the coordinated effort to reach and evacuate the trapped workers.



During his visit, Dhami is expected to take a detailed briefing from the district administration, police, SDRF, NDRF and other agencies deployed at the site. He will assess the progress made in the rescue operation and issue necessary directions to officials to ensure that the operation continues without interruption despite the difficult conditions. -- ANI