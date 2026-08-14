Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Census didi will ask questions on caste, Covid vax

Fri, 14 August 2026
Share:
10:59
image
The Centre on Friday notified 40 questions - caste, place of Covid vaccination being two of them - to be asked of respondents during the population enumeration phase of the Census, set to begin from September 1 in snow-bound areas, a government order said.

The order from Registrar General of India Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan notifies questions such as whether the person belongs to a Scheduled Caste or a Scheduled Tribe and their caste.

The population enumeration in Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, will take place from September 1 to 30, according to a gazette notification issued earlier this month.

"For the conduct of the above Census, there shall be an option for self-enumeration from August 17 to 31 just before the start of house-to-house population enumeration," it said.

In the rest of the country, the population enumeration (PE) will begin next year. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC's big relief for Vijay govt on jobs for Karur victims
LIVE! SC's big relief for Vijay govt on jobs for Karur victims

'Between me and students': CJI slams Bar Council order
'Between me and students': CJI slams Bar Council order

The Supreme Court criticised the Bar Council of India's circular that initially barred the enrolment of 2026 NALSAR University of Law graduates as advocates, asserting students' right to protest. The BCI later withdrew and modified its...

I-Day: 1,057 personnel awarded Gallantry, Service Medals
I-Day: 1,057 personnel awarded Gallantry, Service Medals

The Centre has announced the awarding of 1057 Gallantry and Service Medals to personnel from Police, Fire Service, Home Guard & Civil Defence, and Correctional Services on Independence Day, recognising their exceptional bravery and...

LIVEBLOG: Batwara 1947 First Day First Show
LIVEBLOG: Batwara 1947 First Day First Show

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta back on the screen with Batwara 1947, and we are heading into the first day, first show! Stay tuned for first impressions, live reactions, audience reactions, and all the theatre buzz as it unfolds.

Sukhbir Badal undergoes 90-min surgery after kirpan attack
Sukhbir Badal undergoes 90-min surgery after kirpan attack

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal underwent a 90-minute surgery for a 'kirpan' attack injury sustained inside a gurdwara in Nanded and is now stable, with doctors repairing a tendon and ulnar artery nerve.