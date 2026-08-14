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Cal HC seeks balance between Census duties and students' education

Fri, 14 August 2026
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The Calcutta High Court on Friday said it wants both the Census exercise and education of students to continue smoothly, while hearing petitions by school teachers who claimed difficulties in performing Census duties within the prescribed timings.

A section of teachers challenged a government notification appointing them as enumerators and supervisors for the Census exercise.

Justice Krishna Rao said the court wanted the Census work to continue without affecting the education of students, but the administration should ensure that those assigned the task are able to perform it despite their personal difficulties.

The petitioners contended that they have to travel long distances to their respective schools and, with only Sunday as a weekly holiday, find it difficult to perform Census duties within the prescribed timings.

"If a teacher is working 10 am to 4 pm everyday, coming from 40 or 60 km away, and gets a holiday only on Sunday, do they need to work on that day for some remuneration for the Census?" the court asked. -- PTI

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