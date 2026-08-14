Bihar sees decline in murder, robbery and riot cases

14:47

The Bihar Home Department on Friday highlighted a decline in major crimes, the elimination of Naxal-affected districts from the state and increased action against economic and cyber offences as it outlined the government's efforts to strengthen law and order and ensure a safer environment for people.



The department released the details during a press briefing addressed by Home Department Secretary Pranav Kumar and Director General of Police Vinay Kumar.



According to the department, murder cases in Bihar have declined by 10.1 per cent compared with the previous year, while robbery cases have fallen by 31.32 per cent and cases related to riots have declined by 18.97 per cent.



The Home Department said timely intelligence gathering and prompt police action had also helped reduce incidents of communal tension. It said the government follows a zero-tolerance approach towards communalism and takes action whenever information about such incidents is received. -- ANI