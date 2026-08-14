Bengaluru residents may have to pay up to Rs 25,000 a year for parking on roads

09:45

Bengaluru residents seeking to park vehicles on public roads outside their homes may have to pay an annual residential parking fee of up to Rs 25,000, depending on the vehicle type, under the draft GBA (Parking) Rules, 2026.



The draft rules propose an annual residential parking permit fee of Rs 15,000 for hatchbacks, Rs 20,000 for sedans and Rs 25,000 for sports utility vehicles.



However, residential parking on roads other than arterial and sub-arterial roads will be permitted only for vehicles with a residential parking permit issued by the respective city corporation.



The permit will be issued only to residents of buildings that comply with the minimum parking requirements prescribed under the building bye-laws.



This means residents of houses or buildings that do not have adequate on-site parking as prescribed under the bye-laws may not be eligible for a residential parking permit.



Parking vehicles on public roads outside their homes without a valid permit could be treated as illegal parking and attract penalties.



The draft rules come at a time when on-street parking remains a major issue in the city, with vehicles occupying public road space and often affecting traffic movement and pedestrian access.